Brewers Veteran On Royals Radar If Slugger Opts Out Of MiLB deal
The Milwaukee Brewers had a relatively quiet offseason, with their only major addition being the signing of veteran left-hander Jose Quintana.
They also lost Willy Adames to the San Francisco Giants and traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees. Needless to say, there are some question marks entering the 2025 season.
Mark Canha, who was with the team briefly in 2023, was signed to a minor league deal in the weeks leading up to spring training. However, he can now opt out of that minors deal starting on Friday.
Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports that he is currently on the Kansas City Royals' radar.
"The Royals have also been keeping an eye on several players who become available Friday. AnyXX(B) free agent-- one who has six years of service time who finished the previous season on an MLB roster or injured list -- who signed a Minor League deal more than 10 days prior to Opening Day can opt out of that deal at three points if they haven’t been added to the 40-man roster: Five days before Opening Day, May 1 and June 1," Rogers reported.
"Someone like Mark Canha, a right-handed outfielder who is on a Minor League deal with the Brewers, could fit."
Canha slashed .287/.373/.427 with five home runs, 33 RBI and an .800 OPS during his brief time in Milwaukee. The Brewers have plenty of position player depth, so if they do lose Canha, it shouldn't be too big of a loss.
We'll see if he decides to opt out.
