Brewers Writer Declares New Pitcher's Rotation Spot On The Line
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a bit of a slow start in 2025. Following a 93-win season in 2024 that saw them bury the rest of the competition in the National League Central, Milwaukee is 16-17 and in third place, four games behind the division leading Chicago Cubs.
Their starting pitching has been a bit of a concern with a few arms on the injured list. They recently picked up right-hander Quinn Priester from the Boston Red Sox in a trade.
However, after a strong start to his Brewers tenure, Priester has taken a few steps back. Eric Fischer of FanSided declared that his spot in the rotation could be on the line.
"After two impressive performances to begin his Brewers tenure, Priester has now gone three straight starts without having his best stuff. He's allowed 14 earned runs across those three games, while walking nine batters and striking out just six. It's clear, from his first two starts, that Priester possesses some intriguing tools that could lead him to be an important part of the Brewers' rotation in years to come. But for now, Priester might be better served ironing out his new pitch arsenal, one that features a heavier dose of cutters and a lower percentage of curveballs, in Triple-A," Fischer wrote.
The Brewers have three prospects, Logan Henderson, Carlos Rodriguez and Jacob Misiorowski who are all knocking on the door. Perhaps it might be time to give one of those arms a chance.
We'll see what Milwaukee decides to do.
