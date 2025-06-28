Brewers Writer Predicts Freddy Peralta Trade Is Unlikely
The Milwaukee Brewers have been playing well as of late. They have won three consecutive games and eight of their last 10 contests.
That surge has led them to take control of the second National League Wild Card spot and also come to within two games of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. But that hasn't stopped speculation from insiders that they might trade a big piece at the deadline.
Freddy Peralta has put together a strong season, and his name has been floated around in trade rumors. However, Tyler Koerth of Reviewing The Brew predicts that a Peralta trade is unlikely.
"For the Brewers to even consider trading away their ace at this year's deadline, not only would the team have to have a really poor next few weeks on the field and clearly fall out of the postseason race, but they would also have to receive an offer that everyone agrees is a steep overpay.," Koerth writes.
"If they keep playing the way that they have over the last month, that thought won't even enter the minds of the experts in the Brewers' front office."
Peralta is 8-4 with a 2.90 ERA and 2.2 WAR in 17 starts with Milwaukee. He was an All-Star back in 2021 and has a good chance of being named to the NL All-Star squad again this year.
While the Brewers have remained competitive despite trading away some key pieces, it seems unlikely that they will even entertain an offer for Peralta.
More MLB: Brewers All-Star Given 'Tentative' Return Update After 600-Day Hiatus