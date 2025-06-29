Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Writer Predicts Journeyman Outfielder Will Soon Be Gone

This outfielder's days in Milwaukee may be numbered.

Curt Bishop

Jun 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the Milwaukee Brewers logo on seating within American Family Field prior to the game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers are on a roll. They have won four consecutive games and have also won eight of their last 10 contests. That has put them within two games of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

Milwaukee also has control of the second Wild Card spot. But soon, they will be receiving a major boost when outfielder Blake Perkins comes off the injured list after suffering a fractured shin in spring training.

This may lead to another player's time in the organization coming to an end. Tremayne Person of FanSided predicts that when Perkins comes back, outfielder Daz Cameron will be squeezed out of a spot.

"Daz Cameron's time in Milwaukee might be running out," Person wrote.

"With outfielder Blake Perkins inching closer to a return from the injured list, Cameron’s hold on a roster spot is growing shaky. And with no minor-league options remaining, the Brewers can’t send him down without exposing him to waivers. That could very well be the route they take — and soon."

Cameron hasn't done much of anything with the Brewers. He has appeared in just 21 games and has slashed .195/.214/.393 with one home run, three RBI and a .507 OPS. Cameron also has a -0.5 WAR.

Perkins coming back will give the Brewers a boost as they try to take first place from the Cubs, but Cameron could soon find himself with another organization.

It will be interesting to see what the Brewers decide to do with him once Perkins makes his return.

