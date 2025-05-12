Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Young Core Ranked In Top 10 in MLB

The Brewers have a promising young core in place, even amid their struggles.

Curt Bishop

Apr 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the Milwaukee Brewers logo in the dugout during batting practice prior to the game against the Athletics at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a bit of a slow start in 2025. After winning 93 games last year and cruising to a National League Central title, the team is 20-21.

Although they are only three games back of the first place Chicago Cubs, they are in third place. They're certainly feeling the losses of Willy Adames and Devin Williams, even with both players struggling on their new teams out of the gate.

Milwaukee does have a strong young core that features Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang, Sal Frelick and Caleb Durbin. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report lists their young core as one of the most promising in Major League Baseball.

"The brightest star among the young Brewers is Chourio, who had 21 home runs and 22 stolen bases last season, finishing third for NL Rookie of the Year and even receiving a down-ballot vote for NL MVP. His flair for the dramatic was something else for a then 20-year-old kid, batting .330/.378/.560 in high leverage situations. His refusal to draw walks is becoming a narrative, but with 20 extra-base hits through 36 games, who needs walks?" Miller wrote.

While Chourio builds on a successful rookie season, Turang, Durbin and Frelick are all contributing as well. Should the young core continue to produce, then it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Brewers fight their way back to the top of the NL Central.

They might need to trade for a few pieces, but the young core should at the very least keep them competitive.

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

