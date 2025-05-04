Brewers Young Shortstop Listed As Team's Biggest Weakness
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a slow start in 2025. They are already five games back of the first place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central with a 16-18 record and have fallen to third place.
The team suffered some big losses this offseason. Willy Adames signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the San Francisco Giants and Devin Williams was traded to the New York Yankees.
While neither player has quite lived up to expectations with their new teams, their absences are hurting the Brewers. Joey Ortiz took over at shortstop and hasn't been what the Brewers have needed.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed Ortiz as the team's biggest achilles heel.
"With Willy Adames out of the picture, Milwaukee's solution was to slide Ortiz from third base to shortstop, hoping he could build on a rookie season with a .726 OPS and a 2.7 bWAR. But while starting all but one game at short this season, he has a .476 OPS and has already committed four errors," Miller wrote.
Ortiz is slashing .186/.252/.212 this season with no home runs, five RBI, four stolen bases and a 32 OPS+. He came over to Milwaukee last year from the Baltimore Orioles in the Corbin Burnes trade.
The 26-year-old ended up hitting 11 home runs, driving in 60 RBI and stealing 11 bases last year, so it may not be time to panic just yet. However, there is cause for concern in Milwaukee, and they are going to need him to get going quick if they want to turn their season around.
