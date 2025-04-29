Brewers Young Star Ranked Among Top MLB Left Fielders
The Milwaukee Brewers ran away with the National League Central division last year, winning 93 games during the regular season and burying the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs, finishing 10 games ahead of both teams.
2025 has been a bit of a different story for the Brew Crew. Despite a big victory on Sunday in St. Louis, they remain a game under the .500 mark at 14-15 and sit in third place in the division, three games back of the first place Cubs.
However, several Brewers stars are getting some recognition. One of them is Jackson Chourio.
The young outfielder was in the mix for the NL Rookie of the Year award last season before losing out to Paul Skenes. He's off to a hot start this year too.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently ranked the Top 10 players at all positions, and at No. 5 on the left fielder's list was Chourio.
"Wyatt Langford ,James Wood andJackson Chourio might spend the next decade jockeying for position on this list, as all three up-and-comers possess superstar potential and are already producing at a high level," Reuter stated.
Chourio is already slashing .285/.299/.537 with six home runs, 23 RBI and an .836 OPS. He also has a 128 OPS+. Needless to say, it's been a hot start for the young slugger.
The 21-year-old has a bright future and is one of the main reasons the Brewers have remained in contention this year. He could be a major key in orchestrating a turnaround for this team.
More MLB: Brewers Yet Another Surprising Breakout Season On Their Hands