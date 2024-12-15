Could Brewers Make Run At Phillies $36 Million Closer After Devin Williams Trade?
The Milwaukee Brewers made a big move on Friday when they shipped All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees in exchange for left-hander Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin.
The Brewers managed to win the National League Central by 10 games even after trading Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles, so they could still very well emerge as the top team in the division in 2025.
However, with Williams gone, they suddenly are in need of a closer. Fortunately, there are options available in free agency. The Athletic lists right-hander Jeff Hoffman as one of the top available free agents.
Perhaps Milwaukee could take a look at adding him to their mix.
"Hoffman was a bust until, quite suddenly, he wasn’t. Drafted ninth overall in 2014, Hoffman bounced through four organizations before, at age 30, signing a minor league deal with the Phillies in March of 2023. In the two years since, he’s been one of the best relievers in baseball with a 0.94 WHIP, 12 strikeouts per nine innings, and the 14th-best Win Probability Added. He’s coming off a career-best 10 saves, 2.17 ERA, and his first All-Star selection."
Hoffman is expected to sign a three-year, $36 million contract. Even for a small-market team such as the Brewers, this shouldn't be too expensive, and it would give them a proven closer at the back end of their bullpen while they reap the benefits of their package for Williams from the Yankees.
We'll see if the Brewers take a look at the veteran right-hander.
