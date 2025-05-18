ESPN Insider Predicts Brewers Will Sell At Trade Deadline
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a slow start in 2025. They ran away with the National League Central last season, winning 93 games during the regular season.
They are now in fourth place in the National League Central, owning a record of 21-25 and sitting six games back of the first place Chicago Cubs.
What they will do at the trade deadline is unknown at present, but it's safe to say that they are missing Willy Adames and Devin Williams, even though both players struggled out of the gates with their new teams.
Buster Olney of ESPN recently made a bold prediction about what the Brewers might do at the deadline.
"The Milwaukee Brewers are hovering around .500 in an absolutely stacked National League, and even though they could be within range of the division lead in July, it would be with diminished hope if the Chicago Cubs continue to build on their strong start," Olney wrote.
"This could lead to the Brewers doing what the Tampa Bay Rays did at the trade deadline last year -- capitalize on there being so few dealers on the market."
The Brewers are still alive in the NL Central, a relatively weak division, so they could ultimately look to add rather than subtract and try to get to the top of the division again.
However, due to their struggles, they may be forced to sell rather than buy, and they have a few pieces that teams might show interest in.
We'll see what they decide to do.
