Ex-Brewers All-Star Closer Listed As Major X-Factor For Yankees
The Milwaukee Brewers are certainly feeling the losses of two stars who departed in the offseason. They traded All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees and watched shortstop Willy Adames sign a seven-year, $182 million contract with the San Francisco Giants.
Both players have struggled with their new teams, and the Yankees even removed Williams from the closer's role in favor of Luke Weaver. However, it might be too early to count Williams out, especially with his track record.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently handed out grades for all 30 Major League teams. New York got an A-minus, and the former Brewers closer was considered a major X-factor.
"Aaron Judge is cementing himself as one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, while both Trent Grisham and Paul Goldschmidt are having resurgent seasons," Kelly writes.
"The Yankees miss Gerrit Cole, but both Max Fried and Carlos Rodón have been excellent. If another starter emerges in Aaron Boone's rotation and Devin Williams bounces back, the team will be playing deep into October."
With the Brewers, Williams was one of the top closers in the league. He was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2020, an All-Star in 2022 and 2023, and he also earned two Reliever of the Year Awards.
He has posted a 9.24 ERA so far with the Bronx Bombers, but if he can regain his form, then he could be a difference maker later on in the season. We'll see if he can bounce back.
More MLB: Brewers Could Be 'Opportunistic' Trade Deadline Sellers, Per ESPN Insider