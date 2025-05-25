Ex-Brewers All-Star Dominating After Joining Rival Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a bit of a slow start in 2025. After running away with the National League Central last year and winning 93 games, Milwaukee is mired in fourth place with a 25-28 record.
Their pitching staff has struggled this season, and the offense is certainly missing the presence of Willy Adames.
The Brewers will need to start winning some games if they want to get back in the NL Central race, as that is their easiest path to the postseason.
Elsewhere in Major League Baseball, a former Brewers pitcher has found a new home with the NL Central leading Chicago Cubs.
"A former key trade deadline acquisition for the Milwaukee Brewers is making some noise for their biggest rival, the Chicago Cubs," Tyler Koerth of Reviewing The Brew wrote. "In his return to the big leagues, Drew Pomeranz has not only reunited with manager Craig Counsell, but he's quickly become a major weapon in the Cubs' bullpen and may be playing his way into a closer role."
Pomeranz has appeared in 12 games for the Cubs and has earned a save. He's 1-0 and has yet to allow an earned run.
Milwaukee traded for Pomeranz at the 2019 deadline, sending infielder Mauricio Dubon to the San Francisco Giants and also landing Ray Black in that deal. The veteran left-hander appeared in 25 games with Milwaukee down the stretch and posted a 2.39 ERA.
Now, he could end up as the closer for the North Siders. We'll see where the rest of the season takes him.
