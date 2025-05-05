Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Ex-Brewers Closer Named Yankees Biggest Weakness After Rough Start

This former Brewer is struggling with his new team.

Curt Bishop

Apr 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees baseball hats and gloves in the dugout out in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees baseball hats and gloves in the dugout out in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a slow start in 2025. At 17-18, they sit in third place in the National League Central, four games behind the first place Chicago Cubs.

After running away with the NL Central title last year, the Brewers suffered some big losses. They watched Willy Adames sign a seven-year, $182 million contract with the San Francisco Giants and traded closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.

However, while the Brewers are feeling the magnitude of these losses, Williams and Adames haven't exactly been setting the world on fire with their new teams.

Williams even lost the closer job with the Yankees, and Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed him as the Yankees biggest weakness.

"Remember in 2022 when Josh Hader went on a paternity leave in mid-June and then after initially pitching well upon his return, went through a stretch of nearly two months in which he allowed 25 earned runs in 13 innings pitched? Maybe that's what's going on with Williams, as opposed to the alternative that last October's implosion broke him. The Yankees aren't exercising patience, already bumping him from the closer role. But he'll probably get his mojo and his job back by the All-Star Break," Miller wrote.

Williams has saved four games, but he's 0-2 with an 8.18 ERA with the Bronx Bombers. The two-time All-Star has not been able to live up to expectations.

The Yankees are performing well, but they'll need the former Brewer to find his groove again soon.

More MLB: Brewers Could Trade For 2024 NL All-Star To Provide Late-Inning Arm

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/Around MLB Feed