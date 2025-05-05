Ex-Brewers Closer Named Yankees Biggest Weakness After Rough Start
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a slow start in 2025. At 17-18, they sit in third place in the National League Central, four games behind the first place Chicago Cubs.
After running away with the NL Central title last year, the Brewers suffered some big losses. They watched Willy Adames sign a seven-year, $182 million contract with the San Francisco Giants and traded closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
However, while the Brewers are feeling the magnitude of these losses, Williams and Adames haven't exactly been setting the world on fire with their new teams.
Williams even lost the closer job with the Yankees, and Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed him as the Yankees biggest weakness.
"Remember in 2022 when Josh Hader went on a paternity leave in mid-June and then after initially pitching well upon his return, went through a stretch of nearly two months in which he allowed 25 earned runs in 13 innings pitched? Maybe that's what's going on with Williams, as opposed to the alternative that last October's implosion broke him. The Yankees aren't exercising patience, already bumping him from the closer role. But he'll probably get his mojo and his job back by the All-Star Break," Miller wrote.
Williams has saved four games, but he's 0-2 with an 8.18 ERA with the Bronx Bombers. The two-time All-Star has not been able to live up to expectations.
The Yankees are performing well, but they'll need the former Brewer to find his groove again soon.
