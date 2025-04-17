Ex-Brewers Closer Predicted To Join Team USA For WBC In 2026
The Milwaukee Brewers are 10-9 through their first 19 games of the 2025 season and sit in second place in the National League Central. They are just one game back of the first place Chicago Cubs.
The Brewers have kept on contending year in and year out despite suffering some impactful losses. One such loss was closer Devin Williams, who was traded to the New York Yankees last offseason.
The Brewers had Williams in their bullpen from 2019-24. He earned National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2020, was a two-time All-Star and a two-time winner of the Reliever of the Year award.
The World Baseball Classic will make its return in 2026, and Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicts that Williams will be a part of Team USA.
"Williams, [Ryan] Walker and [Hunter] Gaddis would be the specialty pitch brigade. Williams' 'Airbender' changeup needs no introduction, while Walker and Gaddis have claims to the best sinker and slider in MLB, respectively," Rymer writes.
Williams is off to a bit of a rough start with the Bronx Bombers, having posted a 6.00 ERA in seven appearances, though he has recorded three saves.
Team USA made it to the championship round in 2023 and fell just short against Team Japan. But if Williams joins the team for 2026, the bullpen will get a tremendous boost.
Williams' former Brewers teammate Josh Hader is also projected to be part of Team USA's roster by Rymer, so the two could potentially reunite.
