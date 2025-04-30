Ex-Brewers Closer Ranked Among Top 10 Relief Pitchers In MLB
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a little bit of a slow start. They are an even .500 at 15-15 after their first 30 games of the 2025 season. Last year, they won 93 games and cruised to their third National League Central title in four years.
Milwaukee has remained competitive despite some big losses in recent years. They lost Willy Adames in free agency last offseason and also traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
They also have traded players such as Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader and remained a clear contender in the National League, and despite their slow start, some current and former Brewers are receiving some well-deserved recognition around the league.
Hader, now with the Houston Astros, is ranked the third-best relief pitcher by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, who recently ranked his Top 10 players at each position throughout the league.
Hader is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA in 13 appearances and has already recorded eight saves with Houston. He made his Major League debut in 2017 with the Brewers and was with the team until 2022 when he was traded to the San Diego Padres.
The 31-year-old left-hander is a five-time All-Star and three-time National League Reliever of the Year. Four of his All-Star appearances came with Milwaukee. He is now in the second year of his five-year, $95 million contract with Houston.
Though not still with the Brewers, Hader remains one of the top relievers in Major League Baseball and is putting together a strong season.
