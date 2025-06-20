Ex-Brewers Cy Young Winner Named Team's Best Draft Pick From 2016
The Milwaukee Brewers are playing better baseball since a rough start to the 2025 season. They are now 40-35 and sit in a second-place tie in the National League Central with the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Brewers have managed to remain in contention despite saying goodbye to some big pieces. One such piece is right-hander Corbin Burnes.
Burnes was drafted in the fourth round back in 2016, and he instantly made a good impression with Milwaukee, winning a Cy Young award back in 2021.
Joel Reuter recently ranked each Major League team's best draft pick from 2016. To nobody's surprise, Burnes was the one listed for the Brewers.
""While some worry that his arm is too quick and that effort in his delivery could mean a move to a bullpen, Burnes has shown the ability to maintain velocity deep into starts. So long as he can continue to repeat his delivery consistently, he should have a chance to reach his ceiling as a mid-rotation starter," MLB.com said in 2016.
"It's safe to say he has exceeded those expectations, winning the 2021 NL Cy Young and finishing in the top 10 in balloting four other times on his way to a massive six-year, $210 million contract with the D-backs," Reuter writes.
It's safe to say this deal worked out well for the Brewers. Burnes has developed into one of the top starters in the league. He helped guide the Brewers to five postseason appearances.
Milwaukee has gotten along just fine without him, but this was certainly a good pick.
