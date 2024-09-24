Ex-Brewers Fan Favorite Designated For Assignment By Pirates, Is Reunion On Horizon?
The Milwaukee Brewers have seen plenty of talent walk through American Family Field's doors, and an old friend could find his way back to Milwaukee.
The Pittsburgh Pirates made a handful of roster moves with only a week left of the regular season, and one of their infielders who was designated for assignment will sound familiar.
"We have recalled infielder Liover Peguero and outfielder Joshua Palacios from Triple-A Indianapolis, and designated first baseman Rowdy Tellez and outfielder Michael A. Taylor for assignment," the Pirates announced on social media Tuesday afternoon.
Tellez is hitting .243 with 31 extra-base hits including 13 home runs, 56 RBIs and a .691 OPS (91 OPS+) in 132 games this season.
The Brew Crew already have Rhys Hoskins occupying first base, who is performing slightly better than Tellez this season -- but not by much.
Hoskins is hitting .213 with 38 extra-base hits including 25 home runs, 77 RBIs and a .714 OPS (97 OPS+) in 126 games this season.
Even if Milwaukee was looking to bring back Tellez, he wouldn't be eligible to play for the Brewers in the postseason and he is only under team control through the end of the 2024 campaign.
It's very unlikely the 29-year-old will find his way back to Milwaukee this season, but the doors may be open for a reunion sometime in the future.
