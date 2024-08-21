Ex-Brewers Fan Favorite Linked To Red Sox, Mets In Free Agency According To Recent Report
There is still plenty of baseball to play this year, however, the free agency rumor mill is already beginning to churn.
The Milwaukee Brewers notably traded away their ace right-hander Corbin Burnes last offseason due to an expiring contract, and the 29-year-old is set to be one of the best players on the market this winter. Although it's just speculation at this point in the year, one insider thinks that two big-market teams could attempt to poach the Baltimore Orioles star.
"Burnes has been everything the Orioles could have hoped for in 2024, giving Baltimore the workhorse ace it has been seeking," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Tuesday morning. "Burnes had no issue moving to the American League for the first time in his career, and while the Orioles are likely to do everything they can to keep the four-time All-Star and 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner, Burnes – who is headed for his fifth straight Top 10 Cy Young finish and could become the eighth pitcher to earn the honor in both leagues– should have a number of clubs competing for his services. Potential fits: (New York) Mets, Orioles, (Boston) Red Sox."
Burnes has a 3.10 ERA with a 144-to-38 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .227 batting average against and a 1.11 WHIP in 153 2/3 innings across 25 games this season.
The Cy Young Winner will be one of the hottest commodities on the market and will have no problem finding a new home for years to come -- most likely with a large market team such as the Red Sox or Mets.
Wherever Burnes ends up, it will be interesting to follow the career path of the former Milwaukee homegrown star.
