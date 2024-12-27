Ex-Brewers Farmhand Reportedly Signs Deal With National League Foe
The Milwaukee Brewers recently saw right-hander Joe Ross sign with the Philadelphia Phillies, and now another former member of the organization has reportedly landed in Philly.
The Brewers have arguably the greatest catcher in the National League in William Contreras, which has led to a handful of catchers in the farm system not getting a chance to shine at the major league level in Milwaukee.
One catcher in particular had a brief stint with the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate Nashville Sounds, where he posted respectable numbers in his single season with the club. Now, he's on the move to Philadelphia.
According to the Major League Baseball transaction log, Payton Henry signed a minor league contract with the Phillies.
Henry had a .274 batting average, nine extra-base hits including three home runs, 18 RBIs and a .769 OPS in 27 games with the Toronto Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons last season.
The 27-year-old has logged 20 games at the major league level in his career, all for the Miami Marlins between the 2021 and 2022 campaigns.
Though Henry has not been able to find his footing in the majors, he can provide Philadelphia with depth at the catcher position and has a high upside -- which could lead to a few more appearances at the major league level next season.
More MLB: Ex-Brewers Ace Corbin Burnes Predicted To Sign Monster $245 Million Blockbuster