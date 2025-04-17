Ex-Brewers Flamethrower Predicted To Join Team USA For WBC In 2026
The Milwaukee Brewers are 10-9 to start the 2025 season and currently sit in second place in the National League Central. Over the years, they have said goodbye to some familiar faces. though they have kept on contending despite the losses.
One player that recently skipped town was Josh Hader. The Brewers sent him to the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline in 2022. The veteran left-hander is now closing games for the Houston Astros.
In 2026, the World Baseball Classic will make its return. Team USA got all the way to the championship back in 2023.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted that Hader would be a part of Team USA's bullpen next spring.
"Though each is overqualified for the role, [Tanner] Scott and Hader would be the lefty killers in this pen. Hader has held southpaws to a .484 OPS for his career, while Scott is one of the few pitchers on the planet who can claim to have Ohtani's number. The three-time MVP has faced Scott 10 times and only gotten one hit."
Hader owns a 1.00 ERA in seven appearances this year and has also recorded four saves with Houston. He is a five-time All-Star and a three-time National League Reliever of the Year Award winner.
Much of that success came in Milwaukee. Four of his All-Star nods were with the Brewers, and he even finished seventh in the Cy Young race in 2018.
The 31-year-old left-hander would be a huge addition to Team USA's bullpen if he decides to compete in the Classic.
More MLB: Brewers Phenom Turning Heads After Red-Hot Start To 2025