Ex-Brewers Gold Glove Outfielder Makes Elite List After Hot Start
The Milwaukee Brewers have fallen on hard times early on in the 2025 season. Last week, they suffered two series losses on the road, losing three of four to the San Francisco Giants and two of three to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Now, after coming close to the first place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central, they sit in third place in the division, three games out of the top spot.
While the Brewers are struggling though, some former members of the team are off to hot starts in their new threads. One such player is New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham. His hot start has earned him a place on Bleacher Report's All-Surprise team.
"Acquired as a throw-in of sorts in the blockbuster deal that brought Juan Soto to the New York Yankees prior to the 2024 season, Trent Grisham showed some offensive upside early in his career, but had essentially devolved into a glove-only fourth outfielder at this point a year ago," said Joel Reuter.
"The Yankees opted to tender him a $5 million salary, and that has paid major dividends, as he trails only Aaron Judge (2.2) and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (1.1) among the team's WAR leaders, and he could start siphoning off playing time from a struggling Cody Bellinger."
Grisham is hitting .298/.385/.684 with seven home runs, 14 RBI and a 1.069 OPS to start the season. While the Yankees lost Juan Soto, Grisham is filling in quite nicely.
The Brewers traded him to the San Diego Padres prior to the 2020 season.
