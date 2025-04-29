Ex-Brewers Gold Glover Winner Ranked Among Top Center Fielders In MLB
The Milwaukee Brewers are struggling a bit out of the gate. After running away with the National League Central title last year with 93 regular season victories, the team is 14-15 through their first 29 games and sit in third in the division.
The Brewers are also three games behind the first place Chicago Cubs.
However, some notable Brewers players, past and present, are off to good starts and are receiving recognition.
Trent Grisham began his Major League career with Milwaukee in 2019 before later being traded to the San Diego Padres. He is now with the New York Yankees after coming over in the Juan Soto trade.
But since Soto left, Grisham has been a solid replacement in the outfield. He's hitting .306/.386/.661 with seven home runs, 14 RBI and a 1.047 OPS. He also has a 195 OPS+.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently ranked the Top 10 players at each position throughout the league, and Grisham was ranked the fifth-best center fielder.
Grisham only spent one season in Milwaukee and is perhaps best remembered for his misplay in the 2019 NL Wild Card Game that led to the Washington Nationals kicking off a World Series run.
However, he has made the most of his opportunity with the Yankees and is quickly turning into a very solid player. He was simply a throw-in in the Soto trade, but the former Brewer is off to a red-hot start with the Bronx Bombers.
We'll see if he can keep it up.
