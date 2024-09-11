Ex-Brewers Hurler Finds New Home, Claimed Off Waivers Following Release By Dodgers
The Milwaukee Brewers will see a familiar face switch coasts following the Los Angeles Dodgers designating him for assignment.
While the Brewers' hunt for a World Series title is underway, a familiar face of the organization is beginning a new chapter in his career.
"The Miami Marlins today announced that right-handed pitcher Michael Peterson was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers," the club announced on social media Tuesday afternoon.
Peterson has struggled at the major league level, posting a 6.43 ERA with a 1.57 WHIP in 11 games for the Dodgers, but found success at the minor league level. The righty had a 1.64 ERA with a 44-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .145 batting average against and a 0.76 WHIP in 33 innings across 35 games for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Baseball Club this season.
The 30-year-old's career started when Milwaukee drafted him in the 17th round of the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft and he spent the entirety of his time with the organization bouncing around the Brewers minor league affiliates.
The righty made his way to a few MLB teams before signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers earlier this year and made his major league debut with the club during the 2024 campaign.
Entering Tuesday, the Marlins have a bottom-third bullpen staff with a combined 4.16 ERA -- which the club is likely hoping Peterson can help turn around.
