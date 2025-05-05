Ex-Brewers Shortstop Named Giants Biggest Weakness
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a bit of slow start in 2025. At 17-18, they sit in third place in the National League Central, four games behind the division leading Chicago Cubs.
They ran away with the NL Central last season, winning 93 games. However, after losing im the Wild Card Series to the New York Mets, Milwaukee suffered some pretty big losses.
Devin Williams was traded to the New York Yankees, while Willy Adames signed with the San Francisco Giants.
However, while the losses were significant, neither player has lived up to expectations with their new teams, and Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller even listed Adames as San Francisco's biggest weakness so far.
"At shortstop, however, it's "Adames or Bust" for years to come, and it's been 'Bust' thus far," Miller writes.
"He did homer off Nick Pivetta the other day, and reached base safely in 10 of his final 11 games in April. But he needed that surge to get his early slugging percentage up to a wildly disappointing .300."
Adames may be starting to turn a corner with the Giants after signing a seven-year, $182 million deal to join the team. However, he is still slashing .230/.312/.363 with four home runs, 18 RBI, two stolen bases and a disappointing .675 OPS.
He also has a 96 OPS+.
Joey Ortiz has struggled in Milwaukee as Adames' replacement, but it's clear that the ex-Brewer is also struggling, and the Giants are going to need him to turn it around quickly.
