Ex-Brewers Superstars Could Reunite As Willy Adames Recuits Former Teammate To NL Foe
Former Milwaukee Brewers superstar shortstop Willy Adames recently joined the San Francisco Giants, and may be looking to have another familiar face from Milwaukee join him.
The Brewers historically haven't been able to afford top-tier free agents, and this year is no different. Unfortunately for the club, two of their old friends hit the market and immediately became hot commodities around the league.
With Adames inking the largest contract in Giants' history, his work to help the organization secure a World Series-winning roster may not be over yet.
"Willy Adames said he hasn't spoken to former Brewers teammate Corbin Burnes yet, but will definitely give him a call later." NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reported Thursday afternoon.
Adames hit .251 with 55 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games in his last season with the Brewers.
Burnes is now the highest sought-after free agent remaining on the market, and was debatably the best hurler in free agency this winter.
The Cy Young winner has not yet made up his mind about where he'd like to call home for the latter half of his career, but Adames might be able to sway him into joining forces once again -- this time in San Francisco.
Time will tell where Burnes signs, and if it's with the Giants it could largely be in part to Adames' efforts.
