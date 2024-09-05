Former Brewer, First-Round Pick Designated For Assignment After Rough Stint With Rays
Will the Milwaukee Brewers reunuite with an old friend to add depth for the postseason?
The Brewers are gearing up for October baseball, and the club has the option to be aided by a recently released Tampa Bay Rays catcher following the team's handful of transactions.
"The Tampa Bay Rays have made the following roster moves," The Rays' communication page announced on social media Thursday morning. "Selected left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery to the major league roster. Recalled infielder Austin Shenton from Triple-A Durham. Optioned left-handed pitcher Tyler Alexander to Triple-A Durham. Designated catcher Alex Jackson for assignment."
Jackson is hitting .122 with 10 extra-base hits including three home runs, 12 RBIs and a .438 OPS (42 OPS+) in 58 games this season.
The 28-year-old was drafted No. 6 overall by the Seattle Mariners in the 2014 Major League Baseball draft and bounced around numerous teams before being traded to Milwaukee in 2022.
In Jackson's brief stint in Milwaukee, he spent most of his time with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds and was called up to the major league club on an as-needed basis.
It's unlikely that Milwaukee will bring Jackson back to the Brew Crew, as the club already has All-Star Catcher William Contreras with catchers Gary Sánchez and Eric Haase to back him up.
Although the catcher may not suit up for the Brewers again it's interesting to keep tabs on old friends and where they end up across the league.
