Former Brewers Hurler Deemed 'Best Trade Deadline Acquisition' With New Club
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best bullpens in Major League Baseball, and it could have been stronger if an old friend hadn't been traded away last year.
It's hard to be upset about the stellar performance of Milwaukee's relief pitchers this season, but it does hurt to know that the group could have been even better. Although it seemed like the right move at the time, in May of 2023 a prospect was traded to the Oakland Athletics and at this year's trade deadline moved to the Kansas City Royals where he has been a force to be reckoned with.
ESPN's Jeff Passan highlighted right-hander Lucas Erceg since joining the Royals. He's posted a 0.00 ERA with four hits, zero walks and 14 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings.
Erceg has a 2.87 ERA with a 55-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .202 batting average against and a 1.02 WHIP in 47 innings across 47 games this season between the Athletics and Royals.
In return for the 29-year-old, the Brewers received cash, which was a fair trade at the time as Erceg taking this big of a leap was not anticipated.
Erceg has been a helping hand in the Royals' journey to earning the second American League Wild Card spot and is primed to be a large part of the club's postseason run.
