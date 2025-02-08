Former Brewers Slugger Linked To Giants As Offseason Winds Down
The Milwaukee Brewers have been quiet this offseason. The only major move they have made was the trade of Devin Williams, which brought back left-hander Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin.
Milwaukee also lost Willy Adames, who signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the San Francisco Giants.
There is still time for Milwaukee to make a move, but that time is running out. Meanwhile, former Brewers' slugger Mark Canha remains a free agent after a disappointing year with the Detroit Tigers and later the Giants.
The veteran slugger was listed as likely to return to San Francisco by Chad Jennings of The Athletic.
"This is probably out of the Giants’ price range, but the team did trade for Canha at last year’s deadline, and he delivered a .376 on-base percentage in the final two months. Canha doesn’t have the power typical of a DH, but his on-base skills are valuable, and the Giants don’t really have a better option at DH. Canha can also play first base and right field, two spots where the Giants have left-handed hitters and could use the right-handed option," Jennings wrote.
Canha only spent a half-season with the Brewers, having been acquired from the New York Mets at the 2023 trade deadline. However, while it was a small sample size, he performed well in Milwaukee, slashing .287/.373/.427 with five home runs, 33 RBI and an .800 OPS.
With Adames gone, the Brewers could use another power bat in their lineup if they want to remain on top in the National League Central.
More MLB: 1 Final All-Star For Brewers To Add To Compete Against Cubs