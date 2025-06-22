Hard-Throwing Brewers Reliever Considered An All-Star Candidate
The Milwaukee Brewers came into Sunday's game on a three-game winning streak and having won seven of their last 10 games.
After running away with the National League Central in 2024, they struggled out of the gates. However, they have turned things around and are now in the third NL Wild Card spot as the month of June nears its end.
Several players have stepped up this season for Milwaukee and have led them back into postseason contention after a slow start.
Eric Fischer of Reviewing the Brew listed five All-Star candidates for Milwaukee, and one of them was hard-throwing right-hander Abner Uribe.
"The last time the Brewers only had one player make the All-Star roster, as mentioned before, it was a relief pitcher. If that were to be the case this year, Abner Uribe is certainly deserving of the honor. After a rocky, unceremonious end to his season last year, and starting this season by serving a three-game suspension, Uribe has been one of the best bullpen arms for Milwaukee," Fischer wrote.
Uribe has been a revelation this season for Milwaukee. He is 2-1 in 35 appearances and owns a 1.78 ERA. He has also saved a game and is averaging 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
It's clear he has been one of Milwaukee's biggest success stories this season, and it would be hard to imagine him not being selected to the NL's roster. It will be interesting to see where things stand by the time the All-Star Game rolls around.
