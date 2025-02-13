Here's First Look At Ex-Brewers Star Devin Williams After Notable Change
The Milwaukee Brewers lost two large pieces of their roster in the offseason, shortstop Willy Adames and right-hander Devin Williams.
The latter was traded to the New York Yankees as he's on an expiring contract and Milwaukee wanted to capitalize on his return value rather than potentially let him walk for nothing in return.
New York notably has a policy in place that doesn't allow for facial hair other than groomed mustaches, and Williams had a very identifiable beard in his stint with MIlwaukee. With clubs reporting to spring training, images have been released of the new-look 30-year-old abiding by the Yankees' policy.
Williams had a 1.83 ERA, 39.4% strikeout rate, 11.8% walk rate, .157 batting average against and a 1.02 WHIP in his six-year career, all with the Brewers.
The Yankees' policy was first put in place in the 1970's when then-owner George Steinbrenner implemented a rule not allower players for the organization to have hair that reacher their collars, or beards.
The righty certainly looks different without his beard, which has left fans divided on whether he looks better or worse sporting just a mustache.
Regardless, it's entertaining to keep tabs on old friends -- especially in this scenario.
