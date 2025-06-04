Insiders Name Brewers No. 9 Prospect 'Intriguing' Player To Watch
The Milwaukee Brewers are on a roll. Their eight-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday night with a 4-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, but they still are playing good baseball and are now just a game behind the St. Louis Cardinals for second place in the National League Central.
They have been able to do this with several injuries and are even adjusting to life without Devin Williams and Willy Adames. But they also have some very intriguing prospects in their system that are worth watching.
Jonathan Mayo, Joe Trezza and Jim Callis recently pegged Luis Pena, Milwaukee's No. 9 prospect as a player to watch.
"An under-the-radar member of Milwaukee's vaunted '24 international class, Peña won the Dominican Summer League batting title and stole 39 bags in his pro debut. He hasn't stopped hitting this year, batting .339 with 22 steals as an 18-year-old for Single-A Carolina," Trezza wrote.
""Peña has better numbers than Jesús Made. Like Made, a little less famously so, made the jump to Single-A at age 18, and he has a .969 OPS, 14 extra-base hits in 30 games," said Callis.
Pena is somebody that can play multiple infield positions. He can be used at third base, shortstop and second base, and his numbers so far this season are quite good.
With Jesus Made already in the system, Pena might be blocked from receiving any sort of runway, but he still is an intriguing prospect and is turning some heads within the Brewers organization.
