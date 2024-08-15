Milwaukee Brewers On SI

MLB Insider Predicts Ex-Brewers Star Will Land With Mets In Upcoming Offseason

Milwaukee's old friend may be back in the National League

May 24, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
The Milwaukee Brewers were widely assumed to end the 2024 campaign at the bottom of the National League Central after trading away an ace, who might be returning to the NL this winter.

The Brewers notoriously traded right-hander Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles in February due to an expiring contract, now an insider believes the Cy Young winner could land a deal with the New York Mets in just a few months.

"I wouldn't put it past them," New York Post's Jon Heyman said Wednesday afternoon in regards to the Mets winning the Burnes sweepstakes. "I mean they certainly have the money, they have the wherewithal, and they want to win."

Burnes has a 2.71 ERA with a 137-to-35 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .218 batting average against and a 1.05 WHIP in 149 2/3 innings across 24 games this season.

The 29-year-old more than likely has a hefty paycheck coming his way, one that Milwaukee would be extremely hesitant to pay.

The Mets consistently have one of the highest payrolls in all of Major League Baseball and as Heyman noted, are always willing to cough up the cash required to attain a game-changing player.

Although the Brew Crew still could benefit from an ace of Burnes' caliber, the club managed to be a top team in the NL and the best in their division -- which sparks the question about how trading away the four-time All-Star affected their 2024 campaign.

