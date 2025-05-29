MLB Writer Lists Brewers Infield As Major Concern
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't quite been able to replicate their 2024 success just yet in 2025. While they are a game over the .500 mark and within striking distance in the National League Central, they are in third place after running away with the division title last year.
While Willy Adames and Devin Williams haven't exactly been setting the world on fire with their new teams, it's clear the Brewers are missing those presences. They have used Joey Ortiz as Adames' replacement at the shortstop position, and that hasn't panned out the way they had hoped.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed the left side of the infield as a major concern for this team.
"Christian Yelich making north of $20 million for south of replacement level production is brutal, but at least he tallies the occasional home run at DH. Milwaukee's as SS and as 3B splits, on the other hand, remain a total disaster, entering Tuesday with a .486 OPS at the former and a .487 mark at the latter," Miller wrote.
Ortiz has not performed well this season as Adames' replacement, slashing just .180/.246/.244 with only two home runs, seven RBI and a brutal .490 OPS. He came to Milwaukee from the Baltimore Orioles in the Corbin Burnes trade in 2024.
If the Brewers remain in contention at the trade deadline, then they may need to make a move to acquire somebody who can help them on the left side of their infield.
What they are getting out of their current group will not suffice much longer.
