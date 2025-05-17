MLB Writer Lists Brewers Mount Rushmore Since 2000
The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a bit of a slow start in 2025. They are 21-24 and sit five games back of the first place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.
They won 93 games last year and ran away with the division.
Still, over the course of their history, the Brewers have had many great players who have made their mark on the franchise. Some are part of the team now, while others are greats of the past.
Since 2000, the Brewers have reached the postseason eight times. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently listed the Brewers Mount Rushmore players since the turn of the century.
"There was a time when Ryan Braun and Prince Fielder were the most feared middle-of-the-order duo in the National League, with Fielder slugging 228 home runs over his six full seasons with the team and Braun logging back-to-back 30/30 seasons while winning 2011 NL MVP," Reuter wrote.
"Christian Yelich also earns a spot with his elite two-year peak in 2018 and 2019, leaving the final spot to go to a pitcher. Ben Sheets is the best pitcher in franchise history and gets the nod."
Braun and Fielder helped the Brewers win a Wild Card spot in 2008 and the NL Central in 2011. That year, they won 96 games and made it all the way to the NLCS before losing to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Yelich helped guide Milwaukee back to prominence in 2018, winning an MVP of his own and taking them to the NLCS.
