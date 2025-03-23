MLB Writer Outlines Brewers' Worst-Case Scenario For 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers ran away with the National League Central last year after trading Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles.
They won 93 games and finished 10 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. However, they lost a few key pieces this past offseason. Willy Adames signed a seven-year, $182 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, while Devin Williams was traded to the New York Yankees.
They should remain competitive in a weak division, but that doesn't mean they won't face adversity.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently outlined what a worst-case scenario for the team in 2025.
"The Brewers began last year with a 17.6 percent chance of winning the NL Central, yet pretty much had the division sewn up by August.
This was with Willy Adames at short and Devin Williams in the closer's role, at least for the second half of the season for the latter. Each is now out of the picture, and neither position looks better for it," Rymer wrote.
"The Brewers will probably be competitive anyway. But given how many stars they've shed in recent years, we may be about to find out how many is too many."
These losses were significant for the Brewers. They always seem to have internal options ready when they lose key players, but it remains to be seen if they will ultimately be enough to allow them to sustain their recent success.
The NL Central is wide open, and the Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will be threats to Milwaukee.
More MLB: Brewers All-Star Gets Intriguing Update Ahead Of Opening Day