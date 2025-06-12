MLB Writers Declare Brewers Need Bullpen Help At Trade Deadline
The Milwaukee Brewers have been performing better as of late. They are now just a half-game behind the St. Louis Cardinals for second place in the National League Central division.
They won the NL Central last year by 10 games over St. Louis, but there are some areas of the roster that could use some work.
While Devin Williams and Willy Adames have struggled out of the gates with their new teams, the Brewers are missing those presences.
Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman and Eno Sarris of The Athletic listed what each contending team needs at the trade deadline. For Milwaukee, they listed bullpen help.
"Brewers starting pitchers have been very good at preventing runs and very bad at eating innings, so the bullpen has been forced to carry tons of weight. Milwaukee’s relievers have thrown MLB’s second-most innings and haven’t been very effective, ranking 24th in ERA and 23rd in WPA. Without help, this bullpen could crumble down the stretch."
One could argue that the Brewers need starting pitching more so as to take some pressure off of the bullpen, but bullpen help is always at a premium at the trade deadline, so Milwaukee could certainly use an arm for their relief corps.
If they can pick up somebody that can close and form a solid one-two punch with Trevor Megill, the bullpen will be in much better shape. They also could potentially use a long-relief option to eat innings.
It will be interesting to see what Milwaukee decides to do.
