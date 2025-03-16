New Brewers $4.5 Million Starter Could Be Ready By Early April
The Milwaukee Brewers are facing some uncertainty in their starting rotation. Right-hander Tobias Meyers departed his start with an oblique injury and may miss Opening Day.
This is a significant blow for the Brewers, but it also makes the timing of the Jose Quintana signing all the more important. Milwaukee needed help and found it at just the right time.
Quintana may not be ready in time for Opening Day himself. However, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports that if all goes well in the final weeks of spring training, he could be ready shortly after Opening Day.
"Quintana is scheduled to make his unofficial Brewers debut by pitching about three innings in relief of starter Brandon Woodruff during Sunday’s Cactus League game against the Guardians, and could then pitch once more before the Brewers depart Arizona," McCalvy reported.
"If Quintana is ready after just two Cactus League outings, he could slot in the rotation on April 1 or 2 against the Royals when the Brewers need a fifth starter. But if he needs one more start in extended Spring Training, the Brewers would have to fill that spot."
Quintana is set to make his Cactus League debut on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians. He might need more than just two outings.
However, he has been doing his own ramp up this offseason, and was doing that before he even signed with the Brewers. If he's ready at the beginning of April, then the Brewers will receive a much-needed reinforcement.
