Newest Brewers Pitcher Expresses Excitement To Join Team

The Brewers have a new pitcher in the mix, and he's ready to go with his new team.

Curt Bishop

Sep 11, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a commemorative 9/11 emblem on the side of a Milwaukee Brewers hat during the game against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers have bounced back from a very slow start and now own a record of 6-5 through 11 games. They are also only 1 1/2 games back of the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the National League Central.

Earlier this week, Milwaukee made a key move to strengthen their starting rotation, adding right-hander Quinn Priester from the Boston Red Sox in an early-season trade.

Priester is expected to make his debut with the Brewers on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. The right-hander recently discussed the trade and what he hopes to accomplish in Milwaukee.

"I'm really excited to continue to build myself up as a major leaguer and continue to get better and develop at this level and ultimately put together really good starts consistently. I know these guys are going to help me do that, and if Day One is any indication, I think we're going to hit the ground running," Priester said

Priester was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first round in 2019. He made his Major League debut with the Pirates in 2023 and was traded to the Red Sox in 2024.

For the second time in as many years, the young righty is on the move. But the Brewers needed pitching with Nestor Cortes and Brandon Woodruff on the injured list and Jose Quintana not quite ready.

The 24-year-old now gets a fresh start with a new organization and is prepared to make an impact as the Brewers try to return to the postseason in 2025.

