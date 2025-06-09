Pair Of Brewers Starters Listed As Possible Trade Chips
The Milwaukee Brewers have found themselves back in the postseason mix after a slow start to the 2025 season. They have won seven of their last 10 games and are now within striking distance in the National League Central.
They could finally be waking up after a slow start, or they could fall out of contention in the next few weeks. Regardless, how they play leading up to the trade deadline will determine their strategy.
They have a few pieces that teams might be interested in, particularly in the rotation. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report lists Jose Quintana and Freddy Peralta as possible trade chips.
"A recent eight-game winning streak transformed the Brewers from a probable seller into a potential buyer, though it is highly unlikely they would be moving Peralta even if they crash and burn for the rest of this month. He is just too valuable and too affordable next season. But if teams come calling about Quintana's 2.77 ERA, the 36-year-old southpaw could be one of the bigger names on the move," wrote Miller.
With Milwaukee playing better baseball, it would be hard to imagine them moving Peralta, but they could consider it if they fall out of contention. Quintana is a different story, as he was signed to a one-year deal.
Like Peralta, he has a club option for 2026, but he has bounced around in his career and would be more of rental-type starter.
If last year was any indication, rental starters could bring back bigger hauls this year.
