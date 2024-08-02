Astros Claim Ex-Brewers Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Milwaukee Brewers recently received their All-Star closer Devin Williams back from the injured list but lost a different arm in the process.
Williams was sidelined for the majority of the 2024 campaign with a back stress fracture and made his season debut in late July. Making room for the 29-year-old on the roster required Milwaukee to designate a young hurler for assignment and he won't return to the Brew Crew.
"Janson Junk has been claimed off waivers by the Houston Astros," Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak reported Friday afternoon.
Junk has a 6.75 ERA with an 8-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio albeit in a small sample size at the major league level. With the Triple-A Nashville Sounds the righty had a 2.55 ERA with a 35-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .231 batting average against and a 1.27 WHIP in 35 1/3 innings across 18 games this season.
Houston will likely use Junk similarly to how Milwaukee utilized him, keeping him in the minor leagues and calling him up when the team is in a pinch.
As for the Brew Crew, the return of Williams will negate the loss of Junk in their bullpen depth and the upcoming return of left-hander DL Hall is on the horizon.
If Milwaukee is looking to find a replacement for Junk on their roster, the Baltimore Orioles recently designated a reliever for assignment who opted to test the waters in free agency who could be brought in to deepen their bullpen.
