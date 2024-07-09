Rangers DFA Former Brewer Hurler, Could Reunion Be On The Horizon?
The Milwaukee Brewers need to consider bringing in additional pitching depth before the July 30 trade deadline, and it could come in the form of a familiar face to the organization.
The Texas Rangers social media team announced their roster updates on Monday evening, and one transaction involved a former Brewer, left-handed pitcher Antoine Kelly -- who was designated for assignment
Kelly has a 9.35 ERA with a 24-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .278 batting average against and a 2.42 WHIP in 17 1/3 innings pitched across 19 games between the Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock this season.
However, the southpaw has a career 4.44 ERA with a 318-to-144 strikeout-to-walk, .210 batting average against and a 1.37 WHIP in his minor league career. Kelly was a dominant force last season, posting a 1.95 ERA in 50 2/3 innings for Double-A Frisco.
The 24-year-old struggled mightily this season but his career stats and stellar 2023 campaign show potential that he could one day make his major league debut, likely residing at the Triple-A level for the majority of the year and being called up on an as-needed basis.
While It's unlikely that Kelly would find himself in a Brewers uniform again, he could be picked up by another club to bolster their pitching depth. If he does return to the organization, he won't be much help this season.
Although Milwaukee is in search of pitching help, Kelly does not appear to be the answer right now.
