Royals Land Ex-Brewer's Hurler Amid Strong Season To Bolster Bullpen For Playoff Run
The Milwaukee Brewers bullpen is one of the most talented in the league with a 3.30 ERA, the third-best in Major League Baseball.
Unlike many contenders, the Brewer's Tuesday trade deadline won't be spent searching for relief pitchers -- but the Kansas City Royals did dip into the market. The Royals traded for a familiar name in Milwaukee, which the Brew Crew recently shipped to the Oakland Athletics.
"The Kansas City Royals are finalizing a deal to acquire right-handed reliever Lucas Erceg from the Oakland A's," ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday afternoon.
Erceg has a 3.68 ERA with a 41-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .225 batting average against and a 1.20 WHIP in 36 2/3 innings across 38 games this season.
The 29-year-old was a second-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft who didn't reach the major league level for Milwaukee but topped out as the No. 8 prospect in their farm system in 2018.
Since being traded to the A's for cash in May of 2023, Erceg earned a spot on the major league roster and is in the middle of one of his best campaigns.
It's safe to say Milwaukee's bullpen has been fine without him, but the righty may have made an impact if the organization had kept him around.
