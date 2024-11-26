Red Sox Could Land Projected $160 Million Brewers Free Agent To Bolster Lineup
The Milwaukee Brewers offseasons are limited due to their lack of spending power, forcing the front office to make wise investments for the franchise's future.
Spending on top free agents isn't how the Brewers won back-to-back National League Central championships the two previous seasons. Their robust player development system makes them a perennial threat for the division crown.
Sadly, this typically entails parting ways with fan favorites when their market value reaches an untouchable figure for Milwaukee. Consequently, a beloved Brewers slugger could end up in the American League East next season.
"The (Boston) Red Sox also have a strong interest in All-Star free-agent shortstop Willy Adames, who is willing to move to third base," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote Monday. "They have scheduled an upcoming meeting and have internally discussed moving Rafael Devers off third base."
Adames is the top available shortstop this offseason. Big-market teams such as the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are all considered potential landing spots for the gifted infielder.
The 29-year-old batted .251 with 65 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS in 161 games played for the Brewers in 2024 while becoming the only shortstop in franchise history to log multiple seasons with at least 25 home runs.
Ideally, the Brewers would prefer to re-sign Adames but according to MLB Trade Rumors, his projected market value will reach an estimated $160 million over a six-year deal, making it unlikely he will remain in Milwaukee.
Fortunately for the Red Sox, they have the capital to sign Adames this winter and are poised for a long-overdue spending spree. It won't be shocking to see the young slugger routinely belting home runs at the hitter-friendly Fenway Park in Boston next year.
