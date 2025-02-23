What Role Could New Brewers' Slugger Play In 2025?
The Milwaukee Brewers have been quiet this offseason, with their only major free agent moves being the signings of pitchers Grant Wolfram and Tyler Alexander. But on Saturday night, they added another piece.
Mark Canha, who was with the team briefly in 2023, signed a minor league deal to return to the Brewers on Saturday, He spent the 2024 season with the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants, hitting .242/.344/.346 with just seven home runs, 42 RBI and a .690 OPS.
Though his deal is a minor league agreement, that doesn't mean he won't find a way to make a difference in 2025.
Canha has been an everyday player for the vast majority of his career. His best season came in 2019 with the then-Oakland Athletics when he hit .273 with 26 home runs and 58 RBI. He also had a .913 OPS that year.
He was relegated to more of a bench role last year due to his struggles. He'll have a chance this spring to prove himself and potentially crack the Opening Day roster.
If he can do that, then the Brewers will have a much better chance to repeat as National League Central champions. Though the division is wide open, there is no clear favorite, and the Brewers may have some stiff competition.
But there are multiple roles Canha could play. He could potentially serve as a bench bat and ocassionally play in the outfield or first base, or he could be a designated hitter and potentially crack the starting lineup if he can regain his form.
