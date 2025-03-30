Young Brewers Star Predicted To Break Out In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers won the National League Central by 10 games over the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs in 2024, going 93-69.
They're off to a bit of a rough start in 2025, having dropped their first two games of the season against the defending American League champion New York Yankees. However, it's certainly too early to panic, as the Brewers still have a solid young core in place that could lead them to the top of the NL Central.
That core includes outfielder Garrett Mitchell, who has shown promise in recent years. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter made a bold prediction, that he will become an All-Star in 2025.
"In 116 games over his first three seasons in the majors, Mitchell hit .264/.343/.463 for a 121 OPS+ with 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 37 RBI, 20 steals and 3.6 WAR, but he has never stayed healthy long enough to truly make a splash. The 26-year-old will likely be tasked with hitting between William Contreras and Rhys Hoskins in the middle of the Milwaukee lineup," Reuter wrote.
Last season, Mitchell was limited to just 69 games. In those games, he slashed .255/.342/.469 with eight home runs, 21 RBI, 11 stolen bases and an .812 OPS. He also posted a 2.0 WAR.
If he can stay healthy, he could be a key contributor for the Brewers as they look to try and get back to the top of the NL Central. He could certainly boost their lineup and their chances of returning to the postseason.
More MLB: Brewers Predicted To Promote Star Pitching Prospect In Surprise Reliever Role