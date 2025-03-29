Young Brewers Star Ranked 5th Best Left Fielder In MLB
The Milwaukee Brewers took a loss on Opening Day, falling 4-2 against the New York Yankees in their season opener.
Still, the team looks to be a threat to come out on top in the weak National League Central division. After all, they ran away with the division last year, finishing 10 games ahead of the second-place St. Louis Cardinals.
They have a solid young core in place that should help keep them competitive in 2025. This core includes left fielder Jackson Chourio.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently ranked all 30 Major League Baseball teams' left fielders, and Chourio was ranked fifth.
"After taking his lumps early in the year, things clicked in a big way and from June 1 through the end of the season he hit .303/.358/.525 with 25 doubles, 16 home runs, 63 RBI and 15 steals over his final 98 games," Reuter writes.
"That eight-year, $82 million extension the Brewers gave him before he ever made his MLB debut now looks like a stroke of genius for a budget-conscious organization."
Chourio was in the mix for the National League Rookie of the Year award last year, though that was given to Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
However, the future is bright for the young slugger, and if he can stay healthy, he should be a key contributor to Milwaukee's lineup in 2025 and beyond.
If he can repeat his performance, the Brewers certainly have a good chance to climb back to the top of the NL Central.
