Young Brewers Star Ranked Seventh Best Second Baseman In MLB

The Brewers are in good shape at second base.

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Brice Turang (2) throws to first during spring training workouts Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona.
The Milwaukee Brewers are heading into the 2025 season trying to defend their National League Central division title from last season. They won it by 10 games over the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

This season, they look a little bit different without Willy Adames and Devin Williams, but still have a solid core in place that should help them contend in a weak division.

Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked all 30 starting second basemen in Major League Baseball. Milwaukee is set to go with Brice Turang at that position, and Reuter ranked him the seventh best.

"Turang led all players with 22 Defensive Runs Saved during the 2024 season, and he also provided a bit more offensively than he did as a rookie, hitting .254/.316/.349 with 35 extra-base hits and 50 steals in 155 games. The 25-year-old was a 4.7 WAR player in 2024, which trailed only William Contreras (4.9) among all players on the 93-win Brewers roster.," Reuter wrote.

Turang struggled a bit offensively in 2024, hitting .254/.316/.349 with seven home runs and a .665 OPS, but he managed to steal 50 bases, and his offense was certainly a step up from where it was in 2023.

The 25-year-old is a Gold Glove and Platinum Glove Award winner, and his defense should give the Brewers a big boost at the second base position.

Milwaukee appears to be in good shape when concerning second base, and if Turang can continue to improve offensively, the Brewers will certainly benefit from having him around.

