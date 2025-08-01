Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Marcus Stroman To Brewers? Two-Time All-Star Made Available By Yankees Post-Trade Deadline

Milwaukee could strengthen it's pitching staff

Jul 10, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers sit atop the National League Central with a roster loaded with talent, which the club has a rare opportunity to add to after the trade deadline.

Thursday night's trade deadline was as busy as ever, with the majority of Major League Baseball teams making roster-altering decisions for the remainder of the 2025 season. The New York Yankees made a slew of moves, which led to a hurler being released, who the Brewers should pounce on.

"The Yankees have released Marcus Stroman," ESPN's Jorge Castillo reported Friday afternoon.

Stroman has a 6.23 ERA with a 26-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .282 batting average against and a 1.54 WHIP in 39 innings pitched across nine games this season.

The Brew Crew's rotation ranks second in baseball with a combined 3.39 ERA, leaving little to be desired. However, depth is always welcome and this addition could fit both as starting depth or more impactfully, in the bullpen -- which ranks No. 15 with a 3.93 ERA.

Despite finding success thus far, Milwaukee should look to improve its roster at any given opportunity, which is where Stroman comes in.

His release by the Yankees may have been slightly performance-based, but the larger reason is due to the deadline additions made by New York. The 34-year-old was the odd man out for a roster with an influx of pitchers.

The Brewers should look to add the righty to their rotation, whether he's a depth piece or if he can fight for a spot as a long reliever.

His numbers this season don't necessarily stand out. Still, Milwaukee has the tools within the organization to fine-tune his toolset and have him become a valuable asset for the remainder of the 2025 season -- something they've proven to due with struggling veterans time and time again.

