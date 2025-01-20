1 Bold, 1 Realistic, 1 Boring Prediction For Brewers To Finish Offseason
The Milwaukee Brewers have been somewhat active throughout the offseason so far but there is still time to make more moves.
Milwaukee won the National League Central last year and should be considered the favorites to do so again. But, if the Brewers want to make a run and compete with teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies, shouldn't they be looking to make more moves?
There's still time left and some solid players in free agency who could help.
Here is one bold, one realistic, and one boring prediction for the Brewers to finish off the offseason.
Bold: Milwaukee signs Alex Bregman if he ends up landing a two or three-year deal with opt-outs
This would only happen in a perfect world. It isn't likely by any means and isn't going to happen unless something crazy happens. If Bregman ends up having to settle for a short-term deal with opt-outs like what Cody Bellinger got with the Chicago Cubs last year, the Brewers would fit. They are a contender and have a need at third base. Isn't going to happen, though.
Realistic: Milwaukee signs veteran relief pitcher Kirby Yates
He's a two-time All-Star coming off a season in which he logged a 1.17 ERA for the Texas Rangers in 61 appearances. The Brewers traded Devin Williams away and it could make sense to bring Yates to town to replace him.
Boring: Milwaukee doesn't sign another player to a big league deal this offseason
The Brewers haven't done much this offseason and it wouldn't be a shock if they just rolled into Spring Training with the roster as is.
