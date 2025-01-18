1 Dream Target For Brewers If Money Wasn't An Issue
The Milwaukee Brewers have been adding pieces throughout the offseason but likely won't make a massive investment.
Milwaukee could be a really good team in 2024 after winning 93 games in 2024. The Brewers are loaded with exciting, young talent and have made some solid pickups throughout the offseason so far. Milwaukee will get Brandon Woodruff back in 2025 and also added another starting pitcher in Nestor Cortes.
The Brewers easily could win the National League Central again. While this is the case, there certainly are ways that the team could be better. There were rumblings early in the offseason that the Brewers could be open to adding a boost at first base, but Rhys Hoskins opted into his deal which seemed to shut that idea down.
If money wasn't a question mark, there is a dream target available right now. Former New York Mets star Pete Alonso is a free agent and it has been reported that he may not return to the club in free agency. Recently, reports have started to come out about what could've been offered by the Mets. There's been some chatter about a potential three-year deal.
He would've been the perfect pickup for the Brewers, but that won't happen. Alonso is a 30-year-old four-time All-Star who is one of the best sluggers in baseball. He's the type of player who could take the club to another level in a perfect world. Unfortunately, this is just a pipe dream, though.
