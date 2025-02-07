1 Final All-Star For Brewers To Add To Compete Against Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers have been quiet recently, but there is still time to make another move.
Things have started to heat up around the league a little bit, which isn't too surprising. Pitchers and catchers are just about to report to Spring Training in a few days and we should see at least one more blockbuster deal ahead of that.
Alex Bregman clearly is the best free agent available, but he isn't the only one. There are a surprising amount of players still available on the open market. Bregman is the best and has been heavily linked to the Chicago Cubs.
Milwaukee hasn't done much this offseason. The Brewers have a pretty great roster on paper and have won the division in each of the last two years. They haven't had to do too much, but if Bregman lands with Chicago everything will change. If Bregman signs with the Cubs, they will undoubtedly be the favorites in the division.
Because of this, the Brewers should act quickly and add some more offense just in case. One player who could make a lot of sense is six-time All-Star JD Martinez. He spent the 2024 season with the New York Mets and had 16 home runs and 69 RBIs. He had 33 home runs and 103 RBIs in 2023.
If the Brewers could add that type of talent to the middle of the order, it certainly would help the club out in their race for the top spot in the division again.
More MLB: Brewers Predicted To Sign Ex-Cardinals All-Star In Last-Second Move